Wisconsin Humane Society partners with businesses for Holiday Survival Kits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is launching new campaigns to raise money.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several traditional fundraising events have been canceled.

This holiday season, the Humane Society is working with local businesses for Holiday Survival Kits. The $50 kit comes with items like wine, vodka, drink mixes and Seroogy’s chocolates.

Another issue: pet adoption are down. The Humane Society is taking visits by appointment, so there is less foot traffic in the building.

The survival kit fundraiser will help them take care of those animals. CLICK HERE to order your kit.

“So many important events have had to be canceled, which is a big portion of the money that we raise each year. So that was a big hit. We’ve had to get creative with online auctions, fundraisers that way, Facebook fundraisers,” says Shaina Allen, Marketing Coordinator, Green Bay/Door County Campuses.

Holiday Survival Kits are available by pre-order and can be picked up at the Humane Society’s Green Bay campus, located at 1830 Radisson St.

Looking for a little cheer to get you through the end of this year? Purchase a Holiday Survival Kit benefiting the... Posted by Green Bay Campus - Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, November 6, 2020

The Humane Society is also hosting its annual Hope Lights campaign. You can purchase a light in honor of a loved one or pet. They cost $25.

CLICK HERE for more ways to donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.