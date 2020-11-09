Wisconsin Air National Guard to conduct night flight training

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents could see and hear fighter jets overhead during the next two weeks.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is conducting evening training flights.

Training is scheduled for Nov. 9-12, and Nov. 16-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the F-16 fighter jets will be active around 10 p.m. This includes take off and landing.

“Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct nighttime operations as a part of their overall readiness,” military officials say.

The pilots will follow flight paths that cut down on noise.

