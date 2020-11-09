UWGB, UWO COVID-19 surge testing sites open Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New COVID-19 surge testing sites open Nov. 9 at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh.

Green Bay’s drive up testing site is located at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. The site is open to all people age 5 and older.

The sites use Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests, which give results in about 15 minutes.

You do not need symptoms or direct exposure to a COVID-19 positive person to get a test, but you do need to register.

REGISTER HERE: https://doineedacovid19test.com/

Testing is free.

The Green Bay site is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is our responsibility to do what we can to help stop the spread,” said UWGB Chancellor Mike Alexander. “We have been granted more than 12,000 tests to use on our campus to help slow the spread of the pandemic. We urge everyone, especially those 30-years-and-younger who are less likely to be symptomatic but still carry and unknowingly spread the virus, to take advantage of this quick and easy testing opportunity.”

The surge testing is a partnership with the United States Department of Health and Human Services. The federal government provided 250,000 rapid tests to 13 UW campuses across the state.

Another surge testing site is open at the Culver Family Welcome Center on the UW Oshkosh campus. United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams toured the site last week.

The UWO site is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registration is required. REGISTER HERE: https://doineedacovid19test.com/

On Nov. 8, Wisconsin reported a seven-day percent positive rate of 34.4 percent. CLICK HERE to track statewide numbers.

Today's #COVID19_WI update with more than 4,200 people reported positive since yesterday, and another 110+ hospitalizations. Remember, all of us can help protect the people, places, and experiences that matter most. Please take steps to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/jfZBpPyhGS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 8, 2020

