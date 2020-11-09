Advertisement

Wisconsin recount can’t start until counties canvass

Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election...
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Five counties in Wisconsin have completed their canvassing of last week’s election results, but all 72 must be in before President Donald Trump could call for a recount.

Counties have until Nov. 17 to finish their canvassing of the vote.

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says it’s likely that the last ones will not be in until that day.

Once the last county is in, Trump has until 5 p.m. the following business day to request the recount.

His campaign has said it intends to pursue a recount.

