SPARK! Pen Pal program connects people during COVID-19 pandemic

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight families receive letters from pen pals during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the SPARK! Pen Pal program at the Manitowoc County Historical Society.

The SPARK! program is offered as museums across the state and the country.

“The SPARK! program is for families with memory loss or dementia” said Amy Meyer, Manitowoc County Historical Society Executive Director. “It combines a care partnership with a caregiver and a care receiver, and we also have volunteers that help facilitate the programs for us.”

Susan Jirik is one of those volunteers.

“I felt like it would be a good fit for me to get involved with to serve that part of the community,” said Jirik. “I have a friend who has early on-set dementia, so that pushed me to want to do something for other people.”

Monthly meetings for SPARK! ended when the pandemic hit, but the program transformed into letter writing to allow engagement with those dealing with memory loss who need community now more than ever before.

“A lot of our families, we’re finding, are at home with their loved ones or with their caregiver and they’re really looking for socialization and someone else to talk to,” said Meyer.

Jirik writes letters to Bob once a week. He lives with dementia, and Jirik uses the letters to update him on what is new in her life while also discussing topics she knows interest him.

“Bob doesn’t return letters, because it’s difficult for him to put words to paper," said Jirik. "So, I do the writing, and he enjoys receiving the letters and the packets with the activities in them.”

For more information about the SPARK! program, visit the Manitowoc County Historical Society website.

