Advertisement

SPARK! Pen Pal program connects people during COVID-19 pandemic

Manitowoc County Historical Society sign
Manitowoc County Historical Society sign(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight families receive letters from pen pals during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the SPARK! Pen Pal program at the Manitowoc County Historical Society.

The SPARK! program is offered as museums across the state and the country.

“The SPARK! program is for families with memory loss or dementia” said Amy Meyer, Manitowoc County Historical Society Executive Director. “It combines a care partnership with a caregiver and a care receiver, and we also have volunteers that help facilitate the programs for us.”

Susan Jirik is one of those volunteers.

“I felt like it would be a good fit for me to get involved with to serve that part of the community,” said Jirik. “I have a friend who has early on-set dementia, so that pushed me to want to do something for other people.”

Monthly meetings for SPARK! ended when the pandemic hit, but the program transformed into letter writing to allow engagement with those dealing with memory loss who need community now more than ever before.

“A lot of our families, we’re finding, are at home with their loved ones or with their caregiver and they’re really looking for socialization and someone else to talk to,” said Meyer.

Jirik writes letters to Bob once a week. He lives with dementia, and Jirik uses the letters to update him on what is new in her life while also discussing topics she knows interest him.

“Bob doesn’t return letters, because it’s difficult for him to put words to paper," said Jirik. "So, I do the writing, and he enjoys receiving the letters and the packets with the activities in them.”

For more information about the SPARK! program, visit the Manitowoc County Historical Society website.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Poygan marsh fire. Nov. 8, 2020.
Poygan marsh fire burns about 500 acres

Latest News

Shawano, Menominee County Health Departments asking communities for unity to fight against COVID-19
Pfizer video of vaccine manufacturing
DEBRIEF: Closer to a coronavirus vaccine
Prescription drug drop-off box
DEBRIEF: Drug Take Back Day results
COVID-19 surge testing at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Surge testing starts at test centers on U.W. campuses