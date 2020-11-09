Shawano, Menominee County Health Departments asking communities for unity to fight against COVID-19

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Shawano and Menominee County Health Departments are asking citizens to pull together as a community to overcome COVID-19 as hospitals fill up with patients.

In a release issued Monday, health officials wrote the people of Shawano and Menominee Counties have seen increased hospital admissions due to the pandemic, which has led to an overflow of people needing hospital beds for critical care, and also multiple reported deaths almost daily throughout the past four weeks.

On Monday alone, Shawano County reported 30 new cases, and Menominee County reported three new cases. The counties have had a cumulative case amount of 3,001 and 409, respectively. Shawano County has also reported 38 deaths, while Menominee County has reported one death.

The release went on to say that despite area hospitals and clinics having many healthcare workers, they’re saturated with the ongoing challenges for patient needs, which include home care to critical care in the hospital setting.

Officials went on to say there aren’t enough hospital beds in the northeast region of Wisconsin for the number of people who are sick, and add if beds aren’t available in their local hospital, patients may need to be transferred to hospitals further away.

The health departments' release also said there are many other conditions which require hospital care other than COVID-19, and the clinic and hospital systems were built to offer services of all kinds of illnesses.

County health officials wrote that “This is no longer a question of “IF” we have to live with this, but “HOW” we choose to live with this", citing each individual is responsible for changing their own behaviors, such as not congregating in large groups, socially distance as much as possible, and to wear a facemask when appropriate to do so.

