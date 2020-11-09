Republicans, Democrats sound off on 2020 election, recounts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Trump’s campaign is seeking a recount in Wisconsin, which Democrat and President-elect Joe Biden has been projected to win after he receiving 20,000 more votes than the president did in the state.

The president argues claims of voter fraud, however there is currently no proof of fraud.

Sunday morning on Upfront, our partner station spoke with Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats to get their take on the president’s arguments, and whether a recount in the state will make a difference.

Republican Congressman-elect Scott Fitzgerald says this election is like no other, with record breaking mail-in ballots.

However, he feels many may not have been filled out properly.

“We’re not talking about anything that maybe you know, have been intentional. You know, whether it means there was no photo ID included, or like I said, a witness on an envelope, those are the types of things that are debated and discussed during a recount,” said Fitzgerald. “That’s a very back and forth type of process in which arguments are made as to whether or not to keep a ballot, or throw a ballot out and I’ve seen elections change as a result of those recounts.”

Fitzgerald praises the clerks for managing the record breaking mail-in ballots, however, he believes more safe-guards need to be put in place for future elections.

Meanwhile, Ben Winkler, the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, says otherwise.

He believes Wisconsin Democrats have worked hard to gain this achievement, and says people from both sides of the aisle have monitored ballots throughout the process to maintain their accuracy.

“Every polling place had observers from the Republican Party and the Democratic Party and specific organizations. This all happened in the light of day. You could watch the ballots being case, you could watch results being counted. Obviously couldn’t see who individuals voted for, but this is the most transparent and successful election you could possibly imagine,” said Winkler. “The Trump campaign is ignoring history and its own math if it thinks it can make a difference by recounting votes that have clearly demonstrated that vote shows Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead our country."

Democrats argue in the 2016 election recount, President Trump’s numbers only went up by 13 votes, but it is clear the swing state of Wisconsin will remain a highlight of political conversation across the country.

You can catch Upfront every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on WBAY-TV.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.