Advertisement

ONE MORE DAY WITH RECORD WARMTH...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine will mix with clouds today. There’s a slight chance of a shower to the northwest, but most folks will have a dry Monday. We’ll have one more warm and somewhat humid day across northeast Wisconsin. With a gusty south wind, afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid 70s, with cooler 60s along the lakeshore. Record high temperatures might be tied or broken this afternoon... In fact there’s now a decent chance we’ll eclipse Green Bay’s all time November record high temperature, which was already broken yesterday! (75°).

Big changes arrive tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Look for widespread soaking rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. Through tomorrow night, most of northeast Wisconsin will get 1-2″ of rainfall. Some standing water is possible in low-lying spots and areas where fallen leaves are clogging sewer grates. Some snow will also fall Tuesday night in north central Wisconsin, but the flakes will stay away from the Fox Valley.

That snow to our northwest is a sign of the colder air behind the front. Temperatures will get back to normal November levels on Veterans Day, with highs in the 40s. The weather will stay cool for the rest of the week, with perhaps some showers (or a wintry mix) this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 15-30 MPH

TUESDAY: S/SE 10-20 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Warm, windy and slightly humid. Tiny chance of a shower NORTHWEST. HIGH: 76 (Green Bay monthly record high: 75°)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain develops late. Mild and breezy. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Afternoon thunder possible. Turning blustery late. HIGH: 64 LOW: 33

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. A wintry mix is possible NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Poygan marsh fire. Nov. 8, 2020.
Poygan marsh fire burns about 500 acres

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more nice day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more nice day
First Alert Weather meteorologists
ONE MORE DAY WITH POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another possible record day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another possible record day
First Alert Forecast: More mild temperatures overnight and on Monday, cooler weather on the way
First Alert Forecast: More mild temperatures overnight and on Monday, cooler weather on the way