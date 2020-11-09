ONE MORE DAY WITH RECORD WARMTH...

Sunshine will mix with clouds today. There’s a slight chance of a shower to the northwest, but most folks will have a dry Monday. We’ll have one more warm and somewhat humid day across northeast Wisconsin. With a gusty south wind, afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid 70s, with cooler 60s along the lakeshore. Record high temperatures might be tied or broken this afternoon... In fact there’s now a decent chance we’ll eclipse Green Bay’s all time November record high temperature, which was already broken yesterday! (75°).

Big changes arrive tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Look for widespread soaking rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. Through tomorrow night, most of northeast Wisconsin will get 1-2″ of rainfall. Some standing water is possible in low-lying spots and areas where fallen leaves are clogging sewer grates. Some snow will also fall Tuesday night in north central Wisconsin, but the flakes will stay away from the Fox Valley.

That snow to our northwest is a sign of the colder air behind the front. Temperatures will get back to normal November levels on Veterans Day, with highs in the 40s. The weather will stay cool for the rest of the week, with perhaps some showers (or a wintry mix) this weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S 15-30 MPH

TUESDAY: S/SE 10-20 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Warm, windy and slightly humid. Tiny chance of a shower NORTHWEST. HIGH: 76 (Green Bay monthly record high: 75°)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain develops late. Mild and breezy. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Afternoon thunder possible. Turning blustery late. HIGH: 64 LOW: 33

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. A wintry mix is possible NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 48

