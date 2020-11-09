On the Clock: What to make of Packers’ win over Niners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are now 2 games up in the NFC North with Thursday’s 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers plus losses from the Bears and Lions.

Cover 2′s Green Bay Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Thursday’s game and much more.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Packers win against depleted 49ers

• MVS: Boom or bust?

• The Smiths: return to form?

• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

• Will COVID-19 cost Packers a win this season?

• INJURY: Offense’s missing piece

• Is Davante Adams the best WR in the league?

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

