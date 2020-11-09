NOVEMBER WARMTH WAS FUN WHILE IT LASTED...

Monday brought a breezy day along with more record warmth across the area. But it all ends here...

A sharp cold front just to our west pushes eastward overnight and into Tuesday. As the clouds thicken tonight, rain also arrives later on (mostly after midnight). Rain continues art times Tuesday and into Tuesday evening. There is the potential for 1-2″ of rainfall. temperatures Tuesday are tricky, since the high temperatures are likely in the predawn hours and then at best hold steady for those of you southeast... But slowly drop in most other areas. As for the wind, it will be breezy at times Tuesday, but it turns very windy Tuesday night with gusts close to 40mph.

From Wednesday on temperatures are mostly in the 40s for daytime highs all the way into the start of next. There could be some light snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning...Some rain (or mix) is likely Saturday into Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N-NE 10-20 MPH (GUSTS TO 40 MPH AT NIGHT)

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain develops late. Mild and breezy. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Afternoon thunder possible. Turning blustery late. HIGH: 58 early, then dropping LOW: 32

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. At night, a chance of a few snow showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Morning flurries? Partly cloudy. Blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers developing. A wintry mix is possible NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. HIGH: 42

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.