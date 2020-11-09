No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - No. 13 Wisconsin expects to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Wisconsin officials said Monday they have five active COVID-19 cases involving three staff members and two players. Five of the last six days have resulted in no positive cases.

Only one staffer and one player have tested positive over the last week. Wisconsin hasn’t played since a season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois on Oct. 23. The Badgers canceled games at Nebraska and at home with Purdue over the last two weeks.

Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst told the media Monday he expects redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz to have enough time to practice to prepare for Saturday.

*PROGRAMMING NOTE:* The Wisconsin at Michigan game this Saturday at 6:30 PM will air on WBAY-TV.

#Badgers head coach, Paul Chryst says the way Graham Mertz is timing out that he should have some practice to prepare for Michigan. Has to see if it’s enough practice for him to play on Saturday. So no guarantee that Mertz can start in Ann Arbor yet. pic.twitter.com/LB54kISy8L — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.