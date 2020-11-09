NFL moves Packers-Colts to 3:25 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL announced Monday a flex-scheduling change for Week 11 on Sunday, November 22. The Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts game will move from Noon CT to 3:25 PM CT on FOX.

The Colts are currently 5-3 while the Packers lead the NFC North with a 6-2 record. The Packers have lost its last two games against the Colts. In 2016, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck led Indianapolis to a 31-26 win at Lambeau Field. In 2012, the Colts beat the Packers 30-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a career record of 1-2 all-time against the Colts. Green Bay hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) this Sunday at noon.

