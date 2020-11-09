Advertisement

Man charged with supplying gun in deadly Wisconsin protest

In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along...
In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob."(Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Nov. 9, 2020
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a 19-year-old man with supplying the gun used in a pair of fatal shootings during a protest in August.

The Kenosha News reports that Dominick Black was charged with two felony counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, Black asked 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to join him in guarding businesses in Kenosha during the protest and gave him an assault rifle.

Rittenhouse used the rifle to shoot two protesters and wound a third during the demonstration.

Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide and illegally possessing a firearm.

