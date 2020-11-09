Green Bay sets November high temperature during record warm stretch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay has set an all-time high temperature for November to top off a record-setting warm stretch in the state.
The National Weather Service says we hit 75 degrees in Green Bay on Nov. 9. That breaks the previous record of 74 degrees set in 1999.
Green Bay saw five consecutive November days of temperatures in the 70s.
“This has never been done before during November since records began in September 1886,” says the National Weather Service Green Bay.
Monday’s high temperature record was set on the first day of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.
This appears to be the end of the November warm stretch in Wisconsin.
“Big changes arrive tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Look for widespread soaking rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. Through tomorrow night, most of northeast Wisconsin will get 1-2″ of rainfall. Some standing water is possible in low-lying spots and areas where fallen leaves are clogging sewer grates. Some snow will also fall Tuesday night in north central Wisconsin, but the flakes will stay away from the Fox Valley," says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.
