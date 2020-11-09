Advertisement

Green Bay sets November high temperature during record warm stretch

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay has set an all-time high temperature for November to top off a record-setting warm stretch in the state.

The National Weather Service says we hit 75 degrees in Green Bay on Nov. 9. That breaks the previous record of 74 degrees set in 1999.

Green Bay saw five consecutive November days of temperatures in the 70s.

“This has never been done before during November since records began in September 1886,” says the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Monday’s high temperature record was set on the first day of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

This appears to be the end of the November warm stretch in Wisconsin.

“Big changes arrive tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Look for widespread soaking rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. Through tomorrow night, most of northeast Wisconsin will get 1-2″ of rainfall. Some standing water is possible in low-lying spots and areas where fallen leaves are clogging sewer grates. Some snow will also fall Tuesday night in north central Wisconsin, but the flakes will stay away from the Fox Valley," says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Poygan marsh fire. Nov. 8, 2020.
Poygan marsh fire burns about 500 acres

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: End of the record warmth
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: End of the record warmth
First Alert Weather meteorologists
ONE MORE DAY WITH RECORD WARMTH...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more nice day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more nice day
First Alert Weather meteorologists
ONE MORE DAY WITH POSSIBLE RECORD WARMTH