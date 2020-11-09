Green Bay sets November high temperature during record warm stretch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay has set an all-time high temperature for November to top off a record-setting warm stretch in the state.

The National Weather Service says we hit 75 degrees in Green Bay on Nov. 9. That breaks the previous record of 74 degrees set in 1999.

At 1151 AM...the temperature at the Austin Straubel International airport in Green Bay reached 75 degrees, which broke the old record of 74 degrees back in 1999. This is 5 straight days of record highs in Green Bay. #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 9, 2020

Green Bay saw five consecutive November days of temperatures in the 70s.

“This has never been done before during November since records began in September 1886,” says the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Green Bay warmed again into the 70s for the fifth consecutive day (71,72,71,75,73). This has never been done before during November since records began in September 1886. The record for most consecutive days in the 70s during November is 2 set on Nov 1-2, 1990 and Nov 4-5 2008. — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 9, 2020

Green Bay fun Fact: If you thought the start to Nov 2020 was warm, your right! For the first 8 days of Nov 2020, the average high was 52.3 degrees, which is the warmest start ever. One year ago, the first 8 days of Nov 2019 was 29.7 degrees, which was the 3rd coldest start. #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 9, 2020

Monday’s high temperature record was set on the first day of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

This appears to be the end of the November warm stretch in Wisconsin.

“Big changes arrive tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Look for widespread soaking rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. Through tomorrow night, most of northeast Wisconsin will get 1-2″ of rainfall. Some standing water is possible in low-lying spots and areas where fallen leaves are clogging sewer grates. Some snow will also fall Tuesday night in north central Wisconsin, but the flakes will stay away from the Fox Valley," says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

A strong cold front is pushing through the Plains... It will arrive in northeast Wisconsin tomorrow morning, putting an end to our warm streak of weather. Also, check out Pinpoint Predictor's rainfall forecast for tomorrow... #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lzWbiEpPzG — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) November 9, 2020

