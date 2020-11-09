Family of Lombardi Avenue crash victims plant trees in their memory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About five months after a crash on Lombardi Avenue killed their three loved ones, a family in Green Bay honored their lives in a special way on Monday.

It’s not easy for Hector Guillen and his family to be once again standing here where their loved ones died, his daughter Sonia Del Carmen Guillen, her boyfriend Jesse Saldana, and her mother Sonia Gonzalez.

They said they have left such a void in the family.

Translated to English from Spanish: “The connection that we have with nature, in this case, the trees, it seemed like a really good opportunity, to plant a tree in each area where they died,” said Hector Guillen, who is the father of Sonia ‘Panama’ Guillen.

The family worked with the City of Green Bay and shared a special moment by spreading their ashes and planting ornamental pear trees.

Translated to English from Spanish: “This is hard for me. I wish I could have had more time with her, and that she’s no longer here, it’s just really hard for me,” said Hector Giancarlos Guillen, Sonia ‘Panama’s’ brother.

As hard as it was, they want their lives to be remembered, and they’re staying strong using their faith to get through each day with the trial for the driver accused of killing their three loved ones, still looming.

Translated to English from Spanish: “We are very grateful to have our faith that gives us great spiritual support which is what we need in these moments to be able to live this sad reality,” said Hector Guillen (father).

Guillen said he hopes when people drive by, that they all remember all of the victims, but also that life is short and precious.

