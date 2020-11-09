COVID-19 surge testing sites open at UW campus locations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Surge centers for COVID testing opened in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Action 2 News first told you last week, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are two of the 13 campuses in the UW system that are hosting the federal testing sites.

One of the first of its kind in the state, UW-Oshkosh’s Culver Family Welcome Center is hosting a federal COVID-19 surge testing site. Up to 800 people a day can be tested at the surge sites their results available in less than 30 minutes.

“Our communities are certainly suffering right now and I think having the option, regardless if you have a symptom, anybody can come in and get a test and can find out those results quickly,” says Kim Langolf, UWO Risk and Safety Director.

Statistics have shown that up to 50% of the people who have the virus don’t know they’re carrying it and possibly spreading it to others, making sites like these important for anyone, even if the don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19.

“We went to the test because our mom, she took the test and it said she had COVID,” says 6-year-old Mwakamuli Subulwa of Oshkosh.

Nancy Wilde, also from Oshkosh adds, “So much of this is being spread asymptomatically and I want to make sure that that wasn’t something I might be doing.”

While Wilde headed home to wait for her results, Jason Gunzy, who’s had some symptoms, stayed in the parking lot to receive his results, which came back positive -- the quick confirmation he needs to continue to quarantine.

“Having this readily available for those that need to know, I’d say go for it. You do it yourself, five seconds each nostril, in and out, they email you the results,” says Gunzy.

For others, like Garth Schumacher, who tested negative, the quick results mean everything. He says, “I can go back to work now and be reassured that I’m not going to give anybody anything .”

The surge testing site is expected to be open for several weeks. Appointments are necessary and can be made online.

