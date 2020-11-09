Advertisement

Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year

First Brewers player to win award since 2007
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has won the NL Rookie of the Year award. Featuring a devastating changeup and a four-seam fastball that gets into the upper 90s, Williams was practically unhittable during the pandemic-shortened season. The 26-year-old right-hander went 4-1 with a microscopic 0.33 ERA, striking out 53 in just 27 innings.

Williams is the first player to win the award for Milwaukee since Ryan Braun in 2007. He is the first reliever to take home the honor in either league since Craig Kimbrel for Atlanta in 2011. San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm finished tied for second in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus and health care at The Queen...
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan
Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Poygan marsh fire. Nov. 8, 2020.
Poygan marsh fire burns about 500 acres

Latest News

No. 13 Wisconsin expects to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to...
No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan
Revised settlement recommended over Bucks player’s arrest
The NFL has moved the Green Bay at Indianapolis Week 11 game from noon to 3:25 PM.
NFL moves Packers-Colts to 3:25 PM
On the Clock: What to make of Packers’ win over Niners
On the Clock: What to make of Packers’ win over Niners