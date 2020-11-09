Bellin Health to open drive-up COVID testing site at former Sears Auto Center
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is opening a new COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears Auto Center in Green Bay.
The drive-up site, located at 1555 Green Bay Plaza, will open Tuesday, Nov. 10.
HOURS
Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. - noon
This site is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to a person with the virus.
Pre-registration is required by calling (920) 445-7313 or clicking here.
SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
