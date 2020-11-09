Bellin Health to open drive-up COVID testing site at former Sears Auto Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is opening a new COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears Auto Center in Green Bay.

The drive-up site, located at 1555 Green Bay Plaza, will open Tuesday, Nov. 10.

HOURS

Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. - noon

This site is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to a person with the virus.

Pre-registration is required by calling (920) 445-7313 or clicking here.

SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.