Bellin Health to open drive-up COVID testing site at former Sears Auto Center

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellin Health is opening a new COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears Auto Center in Green Bay.

The drive-up site, located at 1555 Green Bay Plaza, will open Tuesday, Nov. 10.

HOURS

Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m. - noon

This site is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to a person with the virus.

Pre-registration is required by calling (920) 445-7313 or clicking here.

SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

