Advertisement

Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) - Bikers are coming next year to the Upper Peninsula.

The Escanaba area will be the site of a three-day July rally by the Great Lakes Harley Owners Group.

It is expected to bring thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders and enthusiasts to Delta County.

The planning process began with a meeting last week at the U.P. state fairgrounds.

The last time Harley riders were in Escanaba for a rally was in 2010.

The rally will include a parade and block party in Escanaba.

The dates are July 22-24.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 7,000 new coronavirus cases reported by DHS Saturday, breaks daily record
Trump doesn’t concede, promises unspecified legal challenges
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Child injured in hit-and-run crash; driver tried to flee police in 3 counties
Wisconsin reports record 6,141 coronavirus cases

Latest News

LIKELY RECORD BREAKING HIGH TEMPERATURES AGAIN TODAY
Some businesses find success amid the pandemic, others still struggle
Local groups hold rallies following apparent presidential election outcome
Coats for Kids campaign wraps up with distributions