Some businesses find success amid the pandemic, others still struggle

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As Wisconsin hits a record day for COVID-19 cases, there’s no federal relief in sight for hundreds of businesses struggling.

Some businesses, however, are managing to find success amid the economic pain.

Alpha Barbershop in Oshkosh opened October of last year after a few friends decided to quit their jobs and forge their own path.

Yet five months into their venture, Covid forced the business to close for two months as it quickly spread across the country.

“No one really plans for that,” Alyssa Hammes said. “It made it tough and a little scary, but we were blessed to make it through.”

Since the U.S. Congress passed the CARES Act, there hasn’t been any federal economic relief for businesses.

Hammes said they’ve had a steady stream of business.

Recent federal data showed half the jobs lost during the pandemic have returned.

“We had so much support from friends, and family, and the community. We all had pretty good existing clientele,” Hammes said.

On the other hand, Kristoffer Olson’s fortunes are much different.

A stand-up comedian based in Appleton, Olson said Covid wiped his slate of comedy shows.

“September, October, November, this is where I’ve been hit hardest quite frankly, here in the fall,” Olson said. “My fall was set up pretty smooth through New Year’s Eve.”

Olson said he lost about 75 percent of booked shows and there are other comedians in his shoes.

The pandemic has hurt the industry, including late night comedy clubs.

“Not only are you not getting the work you had, but you’re also getting paid less than you were say a year or two ago because you have to take what you can get,” Olson said.

His next gig isn’t scheduled until February. He and others hope COVID-19 is under control soon.

