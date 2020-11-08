Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A day after Wisconsin set a record amount of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the state reports more than 4,000 new cases were confirmed Sunday.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,280 new cases Sunday. That’s a decrease from Saturday’s record amount of new cases in a single day of more than 7,000. The state received 12,761 test results in the past 24 hours. More than 30% of them (33.54%) were positive, meaning 1 in 3 test results were positive. The remaining 8,481 tests were negative.

The state also reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative state death toll to 2,312. Last week alone, 270 COVID-19 deaths were reported throughout the state of Wisconsin.

At the current rate, COVID-19 could pass Alzheimer’s disease as the 6th leading cause of death in Wisconsin next week, less than 8 months after the first deaths were reported on March 19, compared with CDC mortality data for an entire year. The death toll remains at 0.9% in Wisconsin according to the state when rounded up, however our records show it stands at 0.86%.

The 7-day average for new cases is 5,507. The state first crossed the 5,000 7-day average Friday, with 5,139. The 7-day average for the positivity rate is 34.48%, a new record. The previous record was set Saturday, at 32.46%.

The state reported 112 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations were brought to a new high Saturday with the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reporting 1,806 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, including 373 in intensive care. Sunday’s numbers from the WHA will be released later this afternoon, and we will update this article when that information becomes available.

There have now been 12,839 patients with COVID-19 symptoms serious enough to require hospital treatment. That’s 4.8% of all the known coronavirus cases.

The DHS reports Sunday there are 7 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, an increase from Saturday’s report of 6 patients.

According to state numbers, 58,119 people are currently active coronavirus cases, meaning they were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The percentage of all active coronavirus patients is currently at 21.7%. Nearly 207,000 people (206,944) are now considered recovered, or 77.4% of all cases in the last 9 months.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS FOR WISCONSIN WILL BE HERE SHORTLY (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 107 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 162 cases (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 155 cases

Delta – 1,502 cases (36 deaths)

Dickinson - 910 cases (24 deaths)

Gogebic - 393 cases (6 deaths)

Houghton – 925 cases (8 deaths)

Iron – 507 cases (24 deaths)

Keweenaw – 25 cases (1 death)

Luce – 77 cases

Mackinac - 146 cases

Marquette - 1,393 cases (19 deaths)

Menominee - 816 cases (7 deaths)

Ontonagon – 178 cases (1 death)

Schoolcraft - 123 cases

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

