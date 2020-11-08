Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer wins first state championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIAA) - The Roncalli/Two Rivers co-op (14-1-1), the #2 seed, won the program’s first boys soccer program with a 2-0 shutout over fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie (11-3-3) in the Division 2 title game held at Marshfield High School.

Tyler Bonin fueled the Jets, scoring the game’s two goals. After a scoreless first half, he scored at the 70:10 mark with a kick from 10 yards away following a free kick and an assist from James Oberbroeckling. He added an unassisted, insurance goal at 86:17 with a 15-yarder past the goalkeeper.

Greg Oberbroecking made seven saves in goal to preserve the shutout and earn the victory. Luke Baumgardt made five saves for the Eagles before Ellis Kirner closed out the final 1:22 of the game in goal. The Jets had a 14-11 advantage in shots and an 8-7 edge in shots on goal.

The Jetsi defeated Medford 3-2 in the semifinals to advance to the final, and Sauk Prairie ousted top-seeded Delavan-Darien 2-1 in their semifinal to advance.

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins the title in its first State Tournament appearance. Sauk Prairie finishes runner-up in its fourth State experience.

St. Lawrence Seminary falls in D4 State Championship

The Prairie School (16-2-1), the top seed, won the Division 3 championship at Kewaskum High School, rolling to a 4-0 win over St. Lawrence Seminary (11-2-2) after the Hawks finished runner-up in Division 4 last year.

The Hawks scored the only goal they needed on an own goal scored on a deflection of a centering pass just 2:20 into the game. Cameron McPhee scored from inside the box off an assist from Daniel Dreifuerst at 14:09, and the duo reversed the scoring sequence with Dreifuerst adding a goal of his own at 20:05 with an assist from McPhee.

Dreifuerst scored the only goal of the second half with a one-on-one tap past the goalkeeper after a pass from Daniel Bravo at the 52:17 mark. Deven Stoltenberg earned the victory in goal for the Hawks with 10 saves, and Max Gamino complied four saves for the Hilltoppers. St. Lawrence had an 18-16 advantage in shots and a 10-8 edge in shots on goal in the game.

The Hawks shutout Arcadia 1-0 in their semifinal game to earn a berth in the final, and St. Lawrence downed University School of Milwaukee 4-2 to advance to the championship game.

It’s the seventh State title for the Hawks, which ties them for the second most in the membership tied with Whitefish Bay behind only Marquette. The Prairie School have advanced to the championship game in each of their 10 experiences in the State Tournament with three runner-up finishes to go with the seven crowns. The Hilltoppers finish runner-up in their first-ever State appearance.

2020 State Boys Soccer Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 7

DIVISION 1 - Mukwonago H.S.Semifinals:

Game-1: #2 Arrowhead (11-2-1) 1, #3 Elkhorn (13-1) 0 - Stats

Game-2: #1 Marquette (12-0-2) 3, #4 Hudson (11-1-1) 0 - Stats

Championship Game:

#1 Marquette (13-0-2) 3, #2 Arrowhead (11-3-1) 0 - Stats

DIVISION 2 - Marshfield H.S.

Semifinals

Game-1: #2 Roncalli/Two Rivers (13-1-1) 3, #3 Medford (9-4-1) 2 - Stats

Game-2: #4 Sauk Prairie (10-2-3) 2, #1 Delavan-Darien (11-3) 1 - Stats

Championship Game:

#3 Roncalli/Two Rivers (14-1-1) 2, #4 Sauk Prairie (10-3-3) 0 - Stats

DIVISION 3 - Kewaskum H.S.

Semifinals

Game-1: #3 St. Lawrence Seminary (11-1-2) 4, #2 University School of Milwaukee (11-1) 2- Stats

Game-2: #1 The Prairie School (15-2-1) 1, #4 Arcadia (8-3) 0 - Stats

Championship Game: #1 The Prairie School (16-2-1) 4, #3 St. Lawrence Seminary (11-2-2) 0 - Stats

