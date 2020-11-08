Programming Note: Special 20/20 episode to air Sunday night to honor Alex Trebek

NEW YORK, NY (WBAY) - ABC has announced a program change for the evening of Sunday, November 8.

The network says instead of Card Sharks, a 20/20 special will air.

The special, called “Alex Trebek Remembered”, will focus on remembering Alex Trebek, the host of the popular game show Jeopardy!

Trebek had hosted the quiz show for more than 30 years, and passed away Sunday at the age of 80 at his home, and was surrounded by family and friends.

Trebek had announced last year he was battling pancreatic cancer.

The special will air from 9 - 10 p.m. CT.

