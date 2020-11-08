Multiple November temperature records broken Sunday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay says the city has broken its record high temperature for November 8, as well as the record for the warmest November day on record, and the longest stretch of temperatures in the 70s during the month of November.

According to the NWS, the city reached 75 degrees at 1:44 p.m., which broke the previous record high for the November 8 date. That record was 69 degrees, and was set in 1999.

In addition, Sunday was the warmest November day on record, beating the previous record of 74.

That record was first set on November 1, 1933, and was tied on November 9, 1999 and November 4, 2008.

The temperature at Green Bay warmed to 75 degrees at 1:44 pm, breaking the old record high for the date of 69 degrees set in 1999. It also the warmest November day on record. The old record was 74 was first set on Nov 1, 1933, Nov 9, 1999 and Nov 4, 2008. — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 8, 2020

Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day of temperatures in the 70s during the month of November in Green Bay, a third new record.

The NWS says the previous record was two days, set in 1953, 1990, 1999 and 2008.

Unprecedented November warmth continues! So far this month, there have been 4 days (maybe one more tomorrow?) in the 70s at Green Bay. The old record for November is 2 days set in 1953, 1990, 1999 and 2008. Cooler weather is on the way with highs in the 40s Wednesday. #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 8, 2020

More warm weather is expected for Monday, and more records could be met or broken. CLICK HERE to get the forecast for your area from our First Alert weather team.

Continued warm on Monday. Increasing chance for rain into central WI in the afternoon. Turning breezy. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/UCBECrmhME — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 8, 2020

The NWS says multiple record high temperatures were set Saturday throughout central and northeast Wisconsin.

Those cities include:

Appleton - 72, previous record of 70 in 1915

Green Bay - 71, previous record of 68 in 2009

Marshfield - 72, previous record of 68 in 2009

Oshkosh - 72, previous record of 70 in 2009

Rhinelander - 71, previous record of 65 in 2009

Wausau - 71, previous record of 68 in 1949

Antigo was also included, but didn’t have a final temperature recorded at the time that information was released. Earlier in the day, Antigo had reported a temperature of 70, which beat the record of 65 set in 1949.

As of 1 pm, the following locations have established a new record high for the date. More records are expected to be established this afternoon. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Q8go8tGi0B — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) November 7, 2020

