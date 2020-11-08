Advertisement

Multiple November temperature records broken Sunday in Green Bay

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay says the city has broken its record high temperature for November 8, as well as the record for the warmest November day on record, and the longest stretch of temperatures in the 70s during the month of November.

According to the NWS, the city reached 75 degrees at 1:44 p.m., which broke the previous record high for the November 8 date. That record was 69 degrees, and was set in 1999.

In addition, Sunday was the warmest November day on record, beating the previous record of 74.

That record was first set on November 1, 1933, and was tied on November 9, 1999 and November 4, 2008.

Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day of temperatures in the 70s during the month of November in Green Bay, a third new record.

The NWS says the previous record was two days, set in 1953, 1990, 1999 and 2008.

More warm weather is expected for Monday, and more records could be met or broken. CLICK HERE to get the forecast for your area from our First Alert weather team.

The NWS says multiple record high temperatures were set Saturday throughout central and northeast Wisconsin.

Those cities include:

  • Appleton - 72, previous record of 70 in 1915
  • Green Bay - 71, previous record of 68 in 2009
  • Marshfield - 72, previous record of 68 in 2009
  • Oshkosh - 72, previous record of 70 in 2009
  • Rhinelander - 71, previous record of 65 in 2009
  • Wausau - 71, previous record of 68 in 1949

Antigo was also included, but didn’t have a final temperature recorded at the time that information was released. Earlier in the day, Antigo had reported a temperature of 70, which beat the record of 65 set in 1949.

