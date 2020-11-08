Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as girls volleyball state champs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIAA) - Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (15-0) won the Division 2 girls volleyball championship for the second straight season with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of Lakeside Lutheran (12-5) in the championship tilt held at Kaukauna High School.

The Spartans were led offensively by Kenzie Hanson with 12 kills and a .375 hitting percent, and Emma Johnson contributed with a game-high 32 assists. Defensively, Hanson recorded a team-high 12 digs and Isabella Otrodovec had a pair of block solos and block assists.

Lakeside Lutheran was led by Payton Kuepers with a game-high 13 kills, and by Kylee Gnabasik with 17 assists and four service aces. Gnabasik was also the leader on defense with a game-high 18 digs.

The Spartans earned another trip to the finals with a 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 victory over St. Croix Falls in the semifinals. Lakeside Lutheran advanced with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Platteville in its semifinal match.

Luxemburg-Casco wins its second championship in their third State appearance, and the Warriors are runners-up in their fourth State experience.

Howards Grove wins back-to-back state titles

Top-seeded Howards Grove (21-1) claims back-to-back titles after defeating Waterloo (26-5) 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 in the championship final in Division 3 held at Wausau West H.S.

Josie Halbleib and Karissa Kaminski led the Tigers' attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Emma Baierl and Halbleib distributed 19 and 16 assists, respectively, to help fuel the Tigers offensively. Mack Holzwart led all players with a game-high 26 digs, and Jacquelyn Yancy and Halbleib each recorded a game-high six block assists.

The balanced Waterloo hitting attack was led by Joslyn Wolff and Brooke Mosher with eight kills apiece, and Mosher led the team with 16 assists. Michaela Riege and Rylie Duessler led the defense, statistically, with 15 and 11 digs, respectively.

The Tigers cruised to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Osseo-Fairchild in their semifinal match, and the Pirates eliminated Fall Creek from title contention with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 win to advance to the final.

Howards Grove win its fourth State title in five tournament appearances, and the Pirates finish runners-up in their fifth State experience.

2020 State Girls Volleyball Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 7

Division 1 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Semifinals

Game-1: #1 Hamilton (17-1) def. #4 Sauk Prairie (23-6) 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 - Stats

Game-2: #3 Burlington (18-0) def. #2 River Falls (12-1) 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 - Stats

Game-3: #1 Hamilton (18-1) def #3 Burlington (18-1) 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 - Stats

Division 2 at Kaukauna

Semifinals

Game-1: #1 Luxemburg-Casco (14-0) def. #4 St. Croix Falls (13-1) 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 - Stats

Game-2: #3 Lakeside Lutheran (12-4) def. #2 Platteville (13-3) 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 - Stats

Game-3: #1 Luxemburg-Casco (15-0) def. #3 Lakeside Lutheran (12-5) 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 - Stats

Division 3 at Wausau West

Semifinals

Game-1: #1 Howards Grove (20-1) def. #4 Osseo-Fairchild (8-6) 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 - Stats

Game-2: #2 Waterloo (26-2) def. #3 Fall Creek (16-3) 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 - Stats

Game-3: #1 Howards Grove (21-1) def. #2 Waterloo (26-3) 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 - Stats

Division 4 at Little Chute

Semifinals

Game-1: #1 McDonell Catholic (21-1) def. #4 Prentice (10-5) 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 - Stats

Game-2: #2 Catholic Central (21-0) def. #3 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (16-1) 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 - Stats

Game-3: #2 Catholic Central (22-0) def. #1 McDonell Catholic (21-2) 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 - Stats

