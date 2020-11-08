Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove repeat as girls volleyball state champs
L-C, Howards Grove wins back-to-back state titles
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIAA) - Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (15-0) won the Division 2 girls volleyball championship for the second straight season with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of Lakeside Lutheran (12-5) in the championship tilt held at Kaukauna High School.
The Spartans were led offensively by Kenzie Hanson with 12 kills and a .375 hitting percent, and Emma Johnson contributed with a game-high 32 assists. Defensively, Hanson recorded a team-high 12 digs and Isabella Otrodovec had a pair of block solos and block assists.
Lakeside Lutheran was led by Payton Kuepers with a game-high 13 kills, and by Kylee Gnabasik with 17 assists and four service aces. Gnabasik was also the leader on defense with a game-high 18 digs.
The Spartans earned another trip to the finals with a 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 victory over St. Croix Falls in the semifinals. Lakeside Lutheran advanced with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Platteville in its semifinal match.
Luxemburg-Casco wins its second championship in their third State appearance, and the Warriors are runners-up in their fourth State experience.
Howards Grove wins back-to-back state titles
Top-seeded Howards Grove (21-1) claims back-to-back titles after defeating Waterloo (26-5) 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 in the championship final in Division 3 held at Wausau West H.S.
Josie Halbleib and Karissa Kaminski led the Tigers' attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Emma Baierl and Halbleib distributed 19 and 16 assists, respectively, to help fuel the Tigers offensively. Mack Holzwart led all players with a game-high 26 digs, and Jacquelyn Yancy and Halbleib each recorded a game-high six block assists.
The balanced Waterloo hitting attack was led by Joslyn Wolff and Brooke Mosher with eight kills apiece, and Mosher led the team with 16 assists. Michaela Riege and Rylie Duessler led the defense, statistically, with 15 and 11 digs, respectively.
The Tigers cruised to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Osseo-Fairchild in their semifinal match, and the Pirates eliminated Fall Creek from title contention with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 win to advance to the final.
Howards Grove win its fourth State title in five tournament appearances, and the Pirates finish runners-up in their fifth State experience.
2020 State Girls Volleyball Tournament
Saturday, Nov. 7
Division 1 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
Semifinals
Game-1: #1 Hamilton (17-1) def. #4 Sauk Prairie (23-6) 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 - Stats
Game-2: #3 Burlington (18-0) def. #2 River Falls (12-1) 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 - Stats
Game-3: #1 Hamilton (18-1) def #3 Burlington (18-1) 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 - Stats
Division 2 at Kaukauna
Semifinals
Game-1: #1 Luxemburg-Casco (14-0) def. #4 St. Croix Falls (13-1) 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 - Stats
Game-2: #3 Lakeside Lutheran (12-4) def. #2 Platteville (13-3) 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 - Stats
Game-3: #1 Luxemburg-Casco (15-0) def. #3 Lakeside Lutheran (12-5) 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 - Stats
Division 3 at Wausau West
Semifinals
Game-1: #1 Howards Grove (20-1) def. #4 Osseo-Fairchild (8-6) 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 - Stats
Game-2: #2 Waterloo (26-2) def. #3 Fall Creek (16-3) 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 - Stats
Game-3: #1 Howards Grove (21-1) def. #2 Waterloo (26-3) 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 - Stats
Division 4 at Little Chute
Semifinals
Game-1: #1 McDonell Catholic (21-1) def. #4 Prentice (10-5) 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 - Stats
Game-2: #2 Catholic Central (21-0) def. #3 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (16-1) 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 - Stats
Game-3: #2 Catholic Central (22-0) def. #1 McDonell Catholic (21-2) 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 - Stats
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.