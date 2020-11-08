Local groups hold rallies following apparent presidential election outcome

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters and political groups held rallies in Green Bay Saturday after Joe Biden was announced as the apparent winner of the 2020 presidential general election.

A Black Lives United group gathered at the Green Bay City Deck Saturday afternoon to celebrate Biden’s apparent win.

The group says it is hoping Biden’s winning will help re-unite the country, and feels the presidential pick cares about several groups of marginalized people, adding that shows through his past, working alongside former President Barack Obama, and his future working with Kamala Harris.

Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to become Vice President.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers also responded to the Democratic party win on Twitter, after saying just days before the election he felt the Badger State would turn blue this election:

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris on their historic victory.



We’re returning kindness, respect, and compassion back to the White House. It’s time to move forward together. https://t.co/EPZ6EGlNVi — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Brown County GOP hosted a pop-up rally in front of the KI Center in Green Bay to stand behind President Trump and his campaign for prosecuting their case in court.

This comes as the president points to delays in the process of voting in some states, making claims of voter fraud without any proof.

The group agrees with the president, saying they feel Joe Biden may have won the election illegally, and they trust in the court systems to grand the president his second term in office.

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson issued the following statement Saturday after the announcement of Joe Biden apparently winning the presidential race:

“In the face of coordinated efforts to undermine his administration from day one, and a mainstream media that shed all pretense of fairness, President Trump has tenaciously fought to make America better – and he produced remarkable results. His unbelievably energetic reelection campaign efforts earned him 200,000 more votes in Wisconsin than in 2016 and once again made pollsters look ridiculous. Regardless of the outcome, in my book he will always be a winner and patriot that truly loves America.”

Republican Speaker Robin Vos released the following statement on Friday, and encouraged Wisconsinites to volunteer and participate in the recount to ensure a fair election:

"I am directing the committee to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was administered. With concerns surfacing about mail-In ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities. I encourage citizens to volunteer to participate in the recount in their respective communities and take an active role in ensuring fair elections. Wisconsin’s election system is one of the best in the country. We have well-trained staff that finished counting the ballots well before most other states. However, we can always look for ways to improve it even more. I hope the committee investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots, as well as the removal of voters from the rolls who no longer live here.”

