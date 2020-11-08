LIKELY RECORD BREAKING HIGH TEMPERATURES AGAIN TODAY

Just like the last few days, the skies will be mostly sunny, the southwest winds will be breezy, and the high temperatures may break the record! As the dry and breezy weather continues for two more days, use caution when doing any burning.

Monday will be the last in the stretch of very mild weather, after that a robust weather system will pull colder weather back into Wisconsin. Spotty showers are possible northwest of the fox cities during the day on Monday, but overnight as the cold front draws near rain showers will become slightly more widespread. Periods of rain will push through Wisconsin Tuesday. As low pressure pulls away Tuesday night, colder air will be dragged into Wisconsin turning some of the precipitation over to rain/snow mix or snow in northcentral Wisconsin. At times the rain may be heavier, around an inch of rain will be possible through the duration of this storm system, plus a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday but no severe storms are expected.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: S 10-25 MPH

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm and breezy. Record highs again. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Showers NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, then increasing at NIGHT. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. A few storms possible. Turning windy late. HIGH: 62 LOW: 31

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Clouds at night. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Clearing skies late. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers possible. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 46

