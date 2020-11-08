Group collecting items in De Pere for care packages to send to overseas troops

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of troops fighting overseas are sacrificing not only their lives but time with their families.

The holidays can be the most difficult just ask Kellie Deleavux.

“It’s a very different world for a family of a deployed soldier knowing the dangers they’re in,” Deleavux said.

Her son was in Afghanistan last year and was motivated to join the United States Army after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“At one point, he was very upset because he had just put a load of laundry in and their laundry room was blown up, so he lost his uniforms that day,” Deleavux said. “It’s very strange to be talking to your child as missiles are coming in at them.”

Her son said care packages make a difference with the morale of troops. In response, this year she’s collecting items with her group the Women of Wisconsin Equity Coalition to send overseas by the end of November.

Members of that organizations will be in front of Festival Foods along Main Ave in De Pere on Monday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“A lot of times when they get care packages sent to units, women are overlooked,” Abby Ringel of Women of Wisconsin Equity Coalition said.

They’re hoping to get self-care items for women, such as clear or nude nail polish, nail remover, and foot powder. Those are products that aren’t available on base.

“I think we forget that once they come home, they sacrificed so much for us and we kind of just expect them to go back to normal. And what they experienced in their lives wasn’t normal,” Ringel said.

Some military personnel who were deployed struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, up to 20 percent of those who fought in the recent Iraq and Afghanistan wars suffer from PTSD.

“They’re out there fighting for us to have our voices,” Ringel said. “We definitely need to be able to thank them.”

