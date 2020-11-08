Crews on scene of marsh fire in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are battling a marsh fire in Winnebago County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winneconne-Poygan Fire Department, crews were called to the 9200 block of County Highway D shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

As of 3 p.m., crews were still at the scene of what officials call an active fire.

Other departments are on stand-by to assist the department.

A Wisconsin DNR map shows the fire has so far burned 400 acres, with no structures threatened as of 4:12 p.m. Sunday. 400 acres equals about 0.63 square miles.

Information on a marsh fire near Winneconne, WI from the WI DNR. (WI DNR)

Warmer temperatures, gusty winds and dry vegetation resulted in nearly 50 wildfires across the state this week. Winds are expected to increase going into the weekend—no rain expected until Monday.



Learn more: https://t.co/dDczkCIqe2 pic.twitter.com/A1ew0RhoSY — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) November 6, 2020

