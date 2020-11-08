Advertisement

Crews on scene of marsh fire in Winnebago County

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews are battling a marsh fire in Winnebago County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winneconne-Poygan Fire Department, crews were called to the 9200 block of County Highway D shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

As of 3 p.m., crews were still at the scene of what officials call an active fire.

Other departments are on stand-by to assist the department.

A Wisconsin DNR map shows the fire has so far burned 400 acres, with no structures threatened as of 4:12 p.m. Sunday. 400 acres equals about 0.63 square miles.

Information on a marsh fire near Winneconne, WI from the WI DNR.
Information on a marsh fire near Winneconne, WI from the WI DNR.(WI DNR)

Check back for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 7,000 new coronavirus cases reported by DHS Saturday, breaks daily record
Trump doesn’t concede, promises unspecified legal challenges
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan

Latest News

Programming Note: Special 20/20 episode to air Sunday night to honor Alex Trebek
Seven-day average positivity rate record set, more than 4,000 new cases reported Sunday in Wisconsin
Consumer Alert: How to determine if a COVID-19 vaccine trial offer is real or fake
Consumer Alert: COVID vaccine trial offers