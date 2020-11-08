Advertisement

Coats for Kids campaign wraps up with distributions

Coats for Kids distribution
Coats for Kids distribution(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The weather outside was anything but frightful Saturday afternoon, however officials with the Coats for Kids campaign worked to distribute collected items for kids in need throughout the day.

The annual campaign wrapped up its final distributions Saturday afternoon, and because of the pandemic, the Salvation Army moved the event to the old Shopko store in De Pere, which allowed space for people to practice social distancing.

3,100 coats were expected to be given out, but due to warmer weather, that goal wasn’t reached.

“Overall, our distributing has been affecting a little bit by this wonderful weather we are having, so our numbers are down a little but from what we expected. But we’ve still provided over 2,000 coats to children in our community,” said Nan Pahl with the Salvation Army.

Any remaining coats will be donated to area thrift stores.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin reports record 6,141 coronavirus cases
Suspect in Delafield police shooting in custody
Child injured in hit-and-run crash; driver tried to flee police in 3 counties
Sen. Johnson: Half of the country won’t accept a Biden win
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

Local groups hold rallies following apparent presidential election outcome
Programming Note: ABC News to air special report Saturday night, will cause college football game to temporarily move
Shooting death marks record year for Milwaukee homicides
More than 7,000 new coronavirus cases reported by DHS Saturday, breaks daily record