Coats for Kids campaign wraps up with distributions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The weather outside was anything but frightful Saturday afternoon, however officials with the Coats for Kids campaign worked to distribute collected items for kids in need throughout the day.

The annual campaign wrapped up its final distributions Saturday afternoon, and because of the pandemic, the Salvation Army moved the event to the old Shopko store in De Pere, which allowed space for people to practice social distancing.

3,100 coats were expected to be given out, but due to warmer weather, that goal wasn’t reached.

“Overall, our distributing has been affecting a little bit by this wonderful weather we are having, so our numbers are down a little but from what we expected. But we’ve still provided over 2,000 coats to children in our community,” said Nan Pahl with the Salvation Army.

Any remaining coats will be donated to area thrift stores.

