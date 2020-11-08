Breaking down the Biden-Harris COVID-19 plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With a new administration brings a new plan and President-elect Joe Biden plans to combat the COVID-19 pandemic much differently than President Trump. Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris developed a seven-point plan they intend to implement once in the White House. Biden and Harris say their plan can save hundreds of thousands of lives and finally get our national numbers down.

Step 1 ♣ Creating more accessible testing. Biden and Harris say they will double the number of drive-thru testing sites and invest in at home and instant tests.

Step 2 ♣ They will work toward getting more personal protective equipment to Americans using the Defense Production Act. They say they will specifically focus on making sure areas where people are most vulnerable to the virus have enough P.P.E.

Step 3 ♣ They’ll help schools and small businesses recover financially.

Step 4 ♣ Invest 25 billion dollars in making sure every American can get the vaccine for free once it is developed.

Step 5 ♣ Establish a COVID-19 Racial and Ethnic Disparities Task Force to ensure Americans of all backgrounds get the health care they need. This was proposed by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Step 6 ♣ Restore and grow our nation’s relationship with the World Health Organization.

Step 7 ♣ Implement a nationwide mask mandate.

The President-elect is expected to announce the members on his COVID-19 Task Force tomorrow, according to Reuters.

