A BIG CHANGE ABOUT TO UNFOLD...

Sunday brought yet another round of record / near record warmth across the area. Green Bay hit 75° - A record for the date, but more importantly the WARMEST EVER in the month of November. Records go back to the 1880s!

Monday will still be warm, but then temperatures start to tumble as a cold front approaches and moves on through. The front will make for a breezy Monday and Tuesday. Rain and some non-severe thunder will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. There is the potential of about 1-2″ of rain. As the system pulls away Tuesday night, some spots to the northwest might catch a snow shower or some flurries as the much colder air gushes in. Starting Wednesday and into the remainder of the week, high temperatures will only be in the 40s - Closer to average for this time of the year. Some more rain showers will arrive next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: S 10-25+ MPH

TUESDAY: S 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A sprinkle later? LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Showers NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, then increasing at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. A few storms possible. Turning windy late. HIGH: 61 LOW: 32

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Clouds at night, a few flurries? HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: A morning flurry? Clearing skies late. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers possible. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then decreasing clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.