WIAA releases 2020 football playoff brackets
2020 Football Playoff Brackets Released on Saturday
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The brackets for six divisions in 11-player football and an 8-player bracket have been released. There are 196 teams in six divisions in the 11-player culminating event and eight teams in the 8-player playoff.
Teams were seeded electronically utilizing criteria and formulas new for 2020. The criteria in the formula include:
- Team’s Win Percentage
- Opponents' Win Percentage
- Opponents' Opponents Win Percentage
- Defeated Opponents' Win Percentage
- Defeated Opponents' Opponents Win Percentage
- Historical Conference Playoff Win Percentage
- Historical Team Playoff Win Percentage
- Strength of Loss Game Value
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.