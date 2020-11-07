Advertisement

WIAA releases 2020 football playoff brackets

2020 Football Playoff Brackets Released on Saturday
The brackets for six divisions in 11-player football and an 8-player bracket have been released. There are 196 teams in six divisions in the 11-player culminating event and eight teams in the 8-player playoff.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
11-Player Brackets

11-Player Field

8-Player Bracket

8-Player Field

Teams were seeded electronically utilizing criteria and formulas new for 2020. The criteria in the formula include:

  • Team’s Win Percentage
  • Opponents' Win Percentage
  • Opponents' Opponents Win Percentage
  • Defeated Opponents' Win Percentage
  • Defeated Opponents' Opponents Win Percentage
  • Historical Conference Playoff Win Percentage
  • Historical Team Playoff Win Percentage
  • Strength of Loss Game Value

