WIAA releases 2020 football playoff brackets

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The brackets for six divisions in 11-player football and an 8-player bracket have been released. There are 196 teams in six divisions in the 11-player culminating event and eight teams in the 8-player playoff.

Teams were seeded electronically utilizing criteria and formulas new for 2020. The criteria in the formula include:

Team’s Win Percentage

Opponents' Win Percentage

Opponents' Opponents Win Percentage

Defeated Opponents' Win Percentage

Defeated Opponents' Opponents Win Percentage

Historical Conference Playoff Win Percentage

Historical Team Playoff Win Percentage

Strength of Loss Game Value

