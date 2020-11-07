Advertisement

US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE — The United States set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Total U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic are nearing 10 million, and confirmed cases globally are approaching 50 million.

Worldwide infection numbers are also setting records. The world reached 400,000 daily confirmed cases on Oct. 15; 500,000 on Oct. 26, and 600,000 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average for daily deaths in the U.S. rose in the past two weeks from 772 on Oct. 23 to 911 on Friday. Those numbers were higher in the spring and August.

The global death toll hit a daily record of 11,024 confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin reports record 6,141 coronavirus cases
Suspect in Delafield police shooting in custody
Child injured in hit-and-run crash; driver tried to flee police in 3 counties
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Sen. Johnson: Half of the country won’t accept a Biden win

Latest News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US
Air bag fragments kill Volvo driver, touching off recall
Guatemala searches for bodies as strengthening Eta eyes Cuba
Residents in Florida prepare for Eta