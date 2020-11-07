SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH FOR A COUPLE MORE DAYS

Yesterday was record breaking for several northeast Wisconsin cities, and it look like there will be several more records falling today. Forecasted highs will be in the upper 60s and lows 70s again today. In addition there will be mostly sunny skies, although a few more clouds are likely north. Breezy southwest wind gusts will be as high as 25 mph throughout the weekend. These breezy and dry conditions have lead to an elevated fire risk- use extreme caution with fire.

Similar weather is likely tomorrow, but skies will likely have a mix of sun and clouds throughout northeast Wisconsin.

Monday will still be mild, but it won’t last any longer than that. A cold front will bring an abrupt end to the summer-like weather and return us to more normal November weather. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will develop later Monday as the front draws near. In addition rain will continue at times on Tuesday, and as the system is pulling away, some snow may mix in across northcentral Wisconsin. Lingering flakes may stick around into Wednesday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

SUNDAY: SSW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise warm sunshine. Breezy. Record / Near record highs. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild lows. LOW: 54

SUNDAY: A sun-cloud mix. Warm and breezy. Record / Near record highs. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Warm and windy. Showers, some thunder mainly at NIGHT. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Windy and much colder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning flurry, then sun returns. A bit blustery. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower chance late. At night, rain or snow showers. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Chance of a morning snow shower. Then clouds & sun. HIGH: 42

