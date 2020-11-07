Advertisement

Shooting death marks record year for Milwaukee homicides

By Associated Press
Nov. 7, 2020
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee has marked its 166th homicide of the year, breaking the record set in 1991.

The Journal Sentinel reports the grim milestone was set Thursday night, with the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man.

Milwaukee police responded about 5 p.m. to the shooting in the 2400 block of West Keefe Avenue in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.

According to police, witnesses said the victim was standing on the side of a house when they heard multiple gunshots and saw the victim collapse.

Authorities said the man, a West Milwaukee resident, died at the scene.

