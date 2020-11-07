Advertisement

Record high temperatures broken Saturday across Wisconsin

(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay says previous record high temperatures have already been broken Saturday afternoon in a handful of cities across the state.

As of 1 p.m., multiple cities, including Green Bay and Oshkosh, have broken the previous record high temperatures.

Green Bay’s previous record was 68 degrees, which was set in 1949 and tied in 2009. Saturday, the city reached a temperature of 70 degrees early in the afternoon.

In Oshkosh, the previous record of 70 degrees, also set in 2949 and tied in 2009, was broken as the city reached 71 degrees.

Officials said more records are expected to be broken Saturday afternoon.

Other cities with new records include Antigo, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau.

