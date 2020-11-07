Programming Note: ABC News to air special report Saturday night, will cause college football game to temporarily move

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ABC News will air a live Special Report Saturday evening.

The special report is expected to air at about 7 p.m. CT, and will include President-Elect Joe Biden’s remarks, which are expected to start at about the same time, according to the campaign.

ABC says the report is estimated to last for about an hour.

When the special report starts, the Stanford at Oregon game will move to ESPN news for the duration of the special report. Once the report ends, the game will move back to ABC, and will join in progress.

Click here for a stream of the special report.

