Advertisement

Programming Note: ABC News to air special report Saturday night, will cause college football game to temporarily move

ABC News logo
ABC News logo(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ABC News will air a live Special Report Saturday evening.

The special report is expected to air at about 7 p.m. CT, and will include President-Elect Joe Biden’s remarks, which are expected to start at about the same time, according to the campaign.

ABC says the report is estimated to last for about an hour.

When the special report starts, the Stanford at Oregon game will move to ESPN news for the duration of the special report. Once the report ends, the game will move back to ABC, and will join in progress.

Click here for a stream of the special report.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin reports record 6,141 coronavirus cases
Suspect in Delafield police shooting in custody
Child injured in hit-and-run crash; driver tried to flee police in 3 counties
Sen. Johnson: Half of the country won’t accept a Biden win
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

Shooting death marks record year for Milwaukee homicides
More than 7,000 new coronavirus cases reported by DHS Saturday, breaks daily record
Oshkosh boy prepares for second annual Christmas light show for charity
Record high temperatures broken Saturday across Wisconsin