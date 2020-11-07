Advertisement

Oshkosh police looking for information in shooting

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are asking the public to help an investigation of gunshots in the area of Scott Ave. and Central St. Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a call about shots fired at 3:2 P.M. Numerous people told police they heard the gunshots. Police canvassed the area but didn’t find any victims.

Police are trying to identify who fired the shots.

If you have information that could help, call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700 and select option 1. You can also provide your tip anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers on the P3 tip app for iOS and Android devices.

