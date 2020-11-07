Oshkosh boy prepares for second annual Christmas light show for charity

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first told you about an Oshkosh boy’s Christmas light show for charity last year. After a successful first year, Brody Enli is already setting up his 2020 show.

“It’s a lot of stuff to put up, and so little time,” said Brody.

11-year-old Brody Enli is busy setting up his second light show for charity - which will kick off Thanksgiving day.

Last year’s show brought in more than 300 pounds of canned food for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry and $2,000 for its Food4Kids program.

This year, Brody invested in a new program to control each individual light to try to add more features and movement to his show.

“It can make every individual light turn different colors so it’s not just turning on and off the entire strand and it makes it so we can do jumping and bouncing and stuff like that,” said Brody. “I hope to make the show just a little bit more fun, just with the bouncing arches and all that stuff.”

But that upgrade comes at a cost, which is why Brody’s family set up a GoFundMe page.

Light show enthusiasts from Berlin made sure Brody met his fundraising goal.

“I wish I could’ve been at his age and had the same passion and the drive, and have the resources to be able to do it.,” said Chris Fisher.

Chris and Cindy Fisher host their own light shows throughout the year and wanted to help Brody make his charity show even better.

“Not only is it something to do that’s socially distant and appropriate, but it’s fun and exciting,” said Cindy. “I think his show is going to change and evolve and I think he’s somebody to watch.”

Brody’s family is proud of the effort he’s made to help others.

“He is so passionate not only about the lights and the show, which are definitely things that he loves to do,” said Bronson Enli, Brody’s dad. “But he’s also so excited about the good it can help do in the community with the donations that we collect.”

Brody is happy to have people support the show and his charity and he hopes for another successful season.

“Feels really good that people enjoy it and want to help out,” said Brody.

For now, any funds given to Brody’s GoFundMe page will support the expansion of his show for 2020.

Starting on Thanksgiving Day, when the light show begins, any money donated will go to the Oshkosh Area Food Pantry Food4Kids program. They will also collect non-perishable food items every day the show runs.

Bronson says they are also coordinating with the Fishers to do some kind of collaboration for the upcoming season, though the details haven’t been worked out yet.

Brody’s show will run until New Year’s Day at 1874 Westbreeze Dr. in Oshkosh.

Sunday through Thursday it will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays it will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

