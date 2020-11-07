Operation Football: Highlights and scores for November 6
High school football scores and highlights for Nov. 6
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football fall season continues with week seven of WBAY’s Operation Football. For highlights click on the video to view.
Scores listed in alphabetical by winner.
Adams-Friendship 46, Westfield Area 0
Amery 28, Prescott 12
Arrowhead 50, Hamilton 17
Ashland 29, Mosinee 26
Athens 2, Altoona 0
Badger 27, Burlington 20
Baraboo 38, Portage 0
Belmont 60, Luck 6
Bonduel 39, Southern Door 22
Brookfield Central 47, Marquette University 14
Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0
Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7
Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8
Colby 44, Abbotsford 6
Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0
Darlington 50, Platteville 13
Edgewood 16, Sauk Prairie 12
Eleva-Strum 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 25
Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16
Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20
Fall Creek 15, Neillsville/Granton 12
Franklin 35, Oak Creek 3
Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT
Grafton 45, Watertown 23
Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7
Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16
Highland 41, Hillsboro 14
Hilbert 27, Ozaukee 7
Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16
Hortonville 14, Marshfield 12, OT
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12
Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14
Ithaca 34, River Ridge 30
Kaukauna 35, Germantown 28, OT
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Two Rivers 41
Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14
Lakeland 8, Antigo 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14
Lourdes Academy 56, Fall River 14
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Manawa 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20
Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21
Marshall 14, Waterloo 2
Martin Luther 21, Lake Country Lutheran 16
Medford Area 27, Rhinelander 7
Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21
Mineral Point 42, Lancaster 20
Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14
Muskego 54, Hudson 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, New Berlin West 14
New London 35, Little Chute 0
Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0
Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26
Northwestern 35, Cameron 0
Osceola 34, Baldwin-Woodville 12
Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16
Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21
Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14
Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT
Racine St. Catherine’s 54, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23
Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0
Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14
Shiocton 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30, Amherst 29
St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0
Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20
Tomah 35, Aquinas 20
Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14
Valders 49, Roncalli 22
Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Randolph 0
Waukesha West 35, Oconomowoc 14
West Bend East 31, Slinger 0
West De Pere 20, Shawano 12
Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0
Winneconne 55, Waupaca 27
Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0
Xavier 43, Seymour 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alma/Pepin vs. Whitehall, ccd.
Barron vs. Cumberland, ccd.
Bloomer vs. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, ccd.
Boyceville vs. Spring Valley, ccd.
Brookfield Academy vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ccd.
Colfax vs. Cadott, ccd.
Crivitz vs. Northern Elite, ccd.
De Soto vs. River Ridge, ccd.
Dodgeland vs. Cambridge, ccd.
Dominican vs. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, ccd.
Durand vs. Regis, ccd.
Elkhorn Area vs. Wilmot Union, ccd.
Howards Grove vs. Oostburg, ccd.
Hurley vs. Webster, ccd.
Independence/Gilmanton vs. Blair-Taylor, ccd.
Ithaca vs. Pecatonica/Argyle, ccd.
Johnson Creek vs. Cambria-Friesland, ccd.
Kenosha Christian Life vs. Catholic Central, ccd.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ccd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ccd.
Marathon vs. Edgar, ccd.
Marinette vs. Denmark, ccd.
Mauston vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.
Menasha vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
Merrill vs. Hayward, ccd.
New Holstein vs. Chilton, ccd.
New Richmond vs. Ellsworth, ccd.
Oconto Falls vs. Clintonville, ccd.
Onalaska vs. Menomonie, ccd.
Pacelli vs. Almond-Bancroft, ccd.
Port Washington vs. Berlin, ccd.
Random Lake vs. Reedsville, ccd.
Rib Lake/Prentice vs. Flambeau, ccd.
River Valley vs. Dodgeville, ccd.
Stratford vs. Nekoosa, ccd.
Union Grove vs. Delavan-Darien, ccd.
West Salem vs. Westby, ccd.
Wild Rose vs. Loyal, ccd.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.