Operation Football: Highlights and scores for November 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football fall season continues with week seven of WBAY’s Operation Football. For highlights click on the video to view.

Scores listed in alphabetical by winner.

Adams-Friendship 46, Westfield Area 0

Amery 28, Prescott 12

Arrowhead 50, Hamilton 17

Ashland 29, Mosinee 26

Athens 2, Altoona 0

Badger 27, Burlington 20

Baraboo 38, Portage 0

Belmont 60, Luck 6

Bonduel 39, Southern Door 22

Brookfield Central 47, Marquette University 14

Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0

Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7

Clear Lake 34, Turtle Lake 8

Colby 44, Abbotsford 6

Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0

Darlington 50, Platteville 13

Edgewood 16, Sauk Prairie 12

Eleva-Strum 30, Cochrane-Fountain City 25

Elk Mound 32, Osseo-Fairchild 16

Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13

Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20

Fall Creek 15, Neillsville/Granton 12

Franklin 35, Oak Creek 3

Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT

Grafton 45, Watertown 23

Grantsburg 44, Ladysmith 7

Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16

Highland 41, Hillsboro 14

Hilbert 27, Ozaukee 7

Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16

Hortonville 14, Marshfield 12, OT

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12

Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14

Ithaca 34, River Ridge 30

Kaukauna 35, Germantown 28, OT

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Two Rivers 41

Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14

Lakeland 8, Antigo 6

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14

Lourdes Academy 56, Fall River 14

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Manawa 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 20

Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21

Marshall 14, Waterloo 2

Martin Luther 21, Lake Country Lutheran 16

Medford Area 27, Rhinelander 7

Menomonie 37, New Richmond 21

Mineral Point 42, Lancaster 20

Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14

Muskego 54, Hudson 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 31, New Berlin West 14

New London 35, Little Chute 0

Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0

Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26

Northwestern 35, Cameron 0

Osceola 34, Baldwin-Woodville 12

Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16

Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21

Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14

Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT

Racine St. Catherine’s 54, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23

Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0

Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14

Shiocton 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 30, Amherst 29

St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0

Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20

Tomah 35, Aquinas 20

Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14

Valders 49, Roncalli 22

Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7

Watertown Luther Prep 35, Randolph 0

Waukesha West 35, Oconomowoc 14

West Bend East 31, Slinger 0

West De Pere 20, Shawano 12

Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0

Winneconne 55, Waupaca 27

Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0

Xavier 43, Seymour 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alma/Pepin vs. Whitehall, ccd.

Barron vs. Cumberland, ccd.

Bloomer vs. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, ccd.

Boyceville vs. Spring Valley, ccd.

Brookfield Academy vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ccd.

Colfax vs. Cadott, ccd.

Crivitz vs. Northern Elite, ccd.

De Soto vs. River Ridge, ccd.

Dodgeland vs. Cambridge, ccd.

Dominican vs. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, ccd.

Durand vs. Regis, ccd.

Elkhorn Area vs. Wilmot Union, ccd.

Howards Grove vs. Oostburg, ccd.

Hurley vs. Webster, ccd.

Independence/Gilmanton vs. Blair-Taylor, ccd.

Ithaca vs. Pecatonica/Argyle, ccd.

Johnson Creek vs. Cambria-Friesland, ccd.

Kenosha Christian Life vs. Catholic Central, ccd.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ccd.

Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium, ccd.

Marathon vs. Edgar, ccd.

Marinette vs. Denmark, ccd.

Mauston vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.

Menasha vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Merrill vs. Hayward, ccd.

New Holstein vs. Chilton, ccd.

New Richmond vs. Ellsworth, ccd.

Oconto Falls vs. Clintonville, ccd.

Onalaska vs. Menomonie, ccd.

Pacelli vs. Almond-Bancroft, ccd.

Port Washington vs. Berlin, ccd.

Random Lake vs. Reedsville, ccd.

Rib Lake/Prentice vs. Flambeau, ccd.

River Valley vs. Dodgeville, ccd.

Stratford vs. Nekoosa, ccd.

Union Grove vs. Delavan-Darien, ccd.

West Salem vs. Westby, ccd.

Wild Rose vs. Loyal, ccd.

