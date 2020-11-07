Nominations needed to give families ‘The Best Christmas Ever’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s no doubt many people have fallen on hard times this year, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why one non-profit is taking nominations to give several families in Northeast Wisconsin the ‘Best Christmas Ever.’

Sheena Glasow and her family received the ‘Best Christmas Ever’ two years ago after her husband, Jacob, was diagnosed with ALS.

“He was about 5 months into his diagnosis at the time we received ‘The Best Christmas Ever.’ Unfortunately, Jacob only survived 22 months after his diagnosis,” said Glasow.

‘The Best Christmas Ever’ is a non-profit organization where community members team up to shower a family with gifts who have fallen on hard times due to no fault of their own.

Glasow says the best gifts were the ones that gave her husband time with his kids, even after he was confined to a wheelchair.

“The most impactful gift, I would have to say, was our driveway because it did allow us to make so many memories in our own yard, in our own home,” said Glasow.

Now, organizers are looking for families to bless this year.

“This year we have 10 captains, which means there are 10 families that are going to get ‘The Best Christmas Ever.’ We definitely need at least 200 nominated families,” said Justin Spettel, who is organizing the fundraising efforts.

The nominations will give captains enough families to choose from and narrow it down to 10 recipients.

Click here to find out how to nominate a family.

It’s the most interest Spettel has gotten since bringing ‘The Best Christmas Ever’ to Wisconsin four years ago.

“I’ve found there’s more people this year because a lot of events and charity things have been canceled. People still want to give, they still want to be a part of things and this is a way for them to be able to do that,” said Spettel.

Spettel says more sponsors have stepped up this year to give back, during a year when almost everyone has experienced some hardships.

“We’ve had Keller Williams locally, they stepped up and there’s five captains coming out of that office. The Packers Foundation stepped up with a donation for some of those life changing gifts, so that’s been helpful as well,” said Spettel.

Nominations are due by November 15.

