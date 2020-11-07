More than 7,000 new coronavirus cases reported by DHS Saturday, breaks daily record

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A day after Wisconsin set a record amount of daily confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours, that same record was broken as more than 7,000 new cases were confirmed Saturday.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,065 new cases Saturday. The state received 18,928 test results in that timeframe. Almost 40% of them (37.33%) were positive. The remaining 11,863 tests were negative.

The state also passed 2,300 COVID-19 deaths, with 45 added to the death toll Saturday. In the first week of November alone, the state reported 270 deaths.

At the current rate, COVID-19 could pass Alzheimer’s disease as the 6th leading cause of death in Wisconsin next week, less than 8 months after the first deaths were reported March 19, compared with CDC mortality data for an entire year. The death toll remains at 0.9% in Wisconsin.

New deaths were reported in Ashland, Brown, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Door, Eau Claire, Grant, Jefferson, Kenosha, Langlade, Marquette, Milwaukee, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Taylor, Vilas, Waukesha, Waupaca and Winnebago Counties.

Pepin County remains the only county in the state to not report a COVID-19 death.

County-by-county case numbers are listed later in this article.

The 7-day average for new cases is 5,394. The state first crossed the 5,000 7-day average Friday. The 7-day average for the positivity rate is 32.46%, a new record. The previous record was set Friday, at 32.20%.

The state reported 173 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations were brought to a new high Saturday with the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reporting 1,806 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, including 373 in intensive care.

There have now been 12,727 patients with COVID-19 symptoms serious enough to require hospital treatment. That’s 4.8% of all the known coronavirus cases.

The DHS reports Saturday there are 6 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, an increase from Friday’s report of 5 patients.

According to state numbers, 57,915 people are currently active coronavirus cases, meaning they were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The percentage of all active coronavirus patients is currently at 22.0%. More than 202,000 people (202,879) are now considered recovered, or 77.1% of all cases in the last 9 months.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reported Saturday 169 ICU beds are open out of 1,469 ICU beds in the state’s 134 hospitals.

In the Fox Valley region, which has 13 hospitals serving 8 counties, there are 12 ICU beds open – two more than Friday -- out of 104 total. The hospitals are treating 135 COVID-19 patients, 19 in intensive care.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, serving 7 counties, had 21 of their 207 ICU beds open Saturday, an increase of three from Friday.

Changes in hospitalization numbers and bed availability take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

The WHA reports 25 of the state’s 134 hospitals had less than a week’s supply of gowns and 13 had a week’s supply of paper medical masks Saturday. Those are significant improvements from earlier this week.

For the first time, we see 7,000+ #COVID19_WI cases reported in a day. Protect yourself & your community & #StopTheSpread. Stay home if you can. If you can't, practice physical distancing, #MaskUpWisconsin & use our Decision Tool to make safe choices: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/YqLhZp1um0 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 7, 2020

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS WILL BE HERE SHORTLY (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 698 cases (+15) (6 deaths)

Ashland - 387 cases (+15) (5 deaths)(+1)

Barron – 1,797 cases (+112) (11 deaths)

Bayfield - 379 cases (+22) (3 deaths)

Brown – 17,853 cases (+344) (111 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 431 cases (+23) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 389 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 3,141 cases (+59) (18 deaths)

Chippewa – 2,713 cases (+109) (29 deaths)(+3)

Clark –1,267 cases (+112) (22 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 2,227 cases (+93) (9 deaths)(+2)

Crawford – 487 cases (+21) (1 death)

Dane – 18,274 cases (+467) (55 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 5,599 cases (+141) (41 deaths) (+3)

Door - 1,142 cases (+42) (10 deaths)(+1)

Douglas – 1,033 cases (+35) (1 death)

Dunn – 1,551 cases (+51) (1 death)

Eau Claire – 4,897 cases (+181) (31 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 243 cases (+4) (8 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 6,035 cases (+220) (25 deaths)

Forest - 570 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

Grant – 2,377 cases (+53) (43 deaths) (+2)

Green – 1,181 cases (+40) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 899 cases (+23) (4 deaths)

Iowa - 728 cases (+39) (2 deaths)

Iron - 255 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Jackson - 846 cases (+75) (2 deaths)

Jefferson – 3,478 cases (+95) (26 deaths) (+2)

Juneau - 1,230 cases (+181) (5 deaths)

Kenosha – 6,255 cases (+70) (96 deaths)(+2)

Kewaunee - 1,285 cases (+19) (11 deaths)

La Crosse – 5,391 cases (+217) (26 deaths)

Lafayette - 685 case (+2) (1 death)

Langlade - 1,190 cases (+31) (13 deaths)(+1)

Lincoln – 1,202 cases (+52) (14 deaths)

Manitowoc – 3,515 cases (+131) (21 deaths)

Marathon - 6,512 cases (+243) (71 deaths)

Marinette - 2,189 cases (+74) (19 deaths)

Marquette - 808 cases (+30) (6 deaths)(+1)

Menominee - 402 cases (+15) (1 death)

Milwaukee – 48,590 (+950) (619 deaths) (+3)

Monroe - 1,525 cases (+47) (8 deaths)

Oconto – 2,481 cases (+51) (19 deaths)

Oneida - 1,573 cases (+38) (19 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 10,901 cases (+239) (86 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 3,055 cases (+111) (27 deaths)(+1)

Pepin – 243 cases (+20)

Pierce – 1,053 cases (+41) (7 deaths)

Polk – 879 cases (+25) (3 deaths)

Portage – 3,409 cases (+53) (28 deaths) (+2)

Price - 476 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Racine – 9,512 cases (+249) (126 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 589 cases (+13) (10 deaths)

Rock – 6,377 cases (+191) (53 deaths)

Rusk - 378 cases (+41) (1 death)

Sauk – 2,399 cases (+71) (9 deaths)

Sawyer - 496 cases (+17) (4 deaths)

Shawano – 2,946 cases (+55) (38 deaths)

Sheboygan - 5,998 cases (+107) (32 deaths)

St. Croix – 2,546 cases (+77) (14 deaths)

Taylor - 671 cases (+28) (10 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 1,363 cases (+55) (6 deaths)

Vernon - 650 cases (+28) (2 deaths)

Vilas - 799 cases (+45) (8 deaths)(+1)

Walworth – 4,085 cases (+94) (39 deaths)

Washburn – 324 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Washington – 5,784 cases (+239) (50 deaths)

Waukesha – 15,379 cases (+267) (145 deaths) (+6)

Waupaca – 2,935 cases (+84) (56 deaths)(+1)

Waushara – 1,462 cases (+21) (5 deaths)

Winnebago – 10,355 cases (+254) (79 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 2,348 cases (+75) (15 deaths

Action 2 News will also provide county case numbers for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.**

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

