MORE RECORD WARMTH EXPECTED ON SUNDAY

Other than some high clouds streaming through the Northwoods overnight, skies will be clear across the area. Temperatures won’t drop much overnight with a brisk south wind. In fact, with lows mainly in the lower 50s, that’s warmer than what our normal HIGH temperatures would be for this time of year!

Sunday looks like another unusually warm day. Look for inland highs to get back into the low 70s, which will likely break record highs again. Green Bay’s record high for Sunday is 69°, which was set back in 1999. Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler closer to the lakeshore, but that’s still rather mild this late in the season.

Something to think about... With the very warm and dry weather, and a breezy south wind, fire danger is running high. While many people are taking advantage of the pleasant weather to rake up leaves into piles, it might be best to postpone burning any yard waste until more seasonable weather returns.

And sure enough, temperatures will get back to normal in the week ahead. Our highs will fall back into the seasonable 40s from Veterans Day and beyond... But not before a round of soaking rain and a few thunderstorms Monday night and especially on Tuesday. A full inch of rain is possible, mainly from the Fox Valley and west into Central Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: S 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: S 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: A few clouds NORTH, otherwise, clear skies. Mild for November. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Record highs again. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Showers NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, then increasing at NIGHT. HIGH: 72 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. A few storms possible. Turning windy late. HIGH: 63 LOW: 30

VETERANS DAY: Turning sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Clouds at night. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Chance of a light wintry mix in the morning. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.