Army National Guard training underway in Ripon

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon Police say officials with the ARMY National Guard contacted the department earlier this week to advise them of training in the Ripon area Saturday.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, the ARMY National Guard is doing training at Riggs County Park on Douglas Street from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7.

Police say the training may include Blackhawk helicopters flying in and out of the location for training purposes.

Action 2 News has been told by a couple of viewers they have seen multiple helicopters also flying over the Appleton and Menasha areas on Saturday.

We have reached out to the National Guard to see if the training in Ripon is connected to the helicopters seen in those areas, and will update this story as we learn more information.

The ARMY National Guard has advised us that on Saturday November 7th they will be conducting some training at Riggs...

Posted by City of Ripon Police Department on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

