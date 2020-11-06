Wisconsin reports record 6,141 coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- Wisconsin passed another undesirable milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, confirming more than 6,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,141 new cases. The state received a near-record 20,785 test results by Friday’s deadline and almost 30% of them (29.55%) were positive. The remaining 14,644 tests were negative.

The state also passed 2,200 COVID-19 deaths with 62 added to the death toll Friday. That’s 100 more deaths since Tuesday. At the current rate, COVID-19 could pass Alzheimer’s disease as the 6th leading cause of death in Wisconsin next week, less than 8 months after the first deaths were reported March 19, compared with CDC mortality data for an entire year.

New deaths were reported in Barron (3), Bayfield, Brown (5), Clark, Dane (3), Dodge, Eau Claire (2), Grant, Jefferson (3), Kewaunee, Lincoln, Manitowoc (3), Marathon, Marinette, Milwaukee (10), Oconto, Oneida (4), Outagamie, Portage (3), Racine, Richland, Rock (5), Sauk, Shawano, Taylor, Waukesha (4) and Winnebago (2) counties.

COVID-19 deaths have been reported in every county in Wisconsin except Pepin.

County-by-county case numbers are being updated now.

The 7-day average for new cases is 5,139, the first time that metric was over 5,000. The 7-day average for the positivity rate is 32.20%, which is also a new high.

The state reported 244 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, shy of the one-day record of 247 hospitalizations. There have now been 12,554 patients with COVID-19 symptoms serious enough to require hospital treatment. That’s 4.9% of all the known coronavirus cases.

According to state numbers, 55,684 people are currently active coronavirus cases, meaning they were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The percentage of all coronavirus patients held steady from Thursday at 9.7% after days of going up. Almost 200,000 people (198,090) are now considered recovered, or 77.4% of all cases in the last 9 months.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The latest figures from Thursday showed 1,774 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 more than Wednesday when deaths and hospital discharges are taken into account. 376 of these patients are in ICU, 16 more than Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). These are the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized and the most in ICU at any given time since this pandemic began.

Friday there were 5 patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, the same as Thursday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The WHA reported Thursday afternoon that 118 of the state’s 1,469 ICU beds are open, or 8%. Overall, 11.4% of the state’s licensed medical beds are open. [Note: We’re using the term “open” instead of “available” after Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said in an Action 2 News This Morning interview an open bed may not have the ancillary staffing necessary -- nurses, food services and more -- to put a patient in it.]

Locally, 5 ICU beds are open in the Fox Valley, which has 13 hospitals serving 8 counties. That’s out of 104 total ICU beds. Overall, 6.2% of the region’s medical beds are open. The hospitals are treating 152 COVID-19 patients, two fewer than Wednesday, with 23 of them in ICU.

There are 11 ICU beds open in the Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, which serve 7 counties, out of 207 total ICU beds. Overall, 14.4% of those hospitals’ beds are open, counting ICU, medical surgical, intermediate care and negative flow isolation beds.

The WHA further reported Thursday that 27 of the state’s 134 hospitals had less than a week’s supply of gowns and 13 have less than a week’s supply of paper medical masks.

NEW COMMUNITY TEST SITES

71 new community test sites opened last week for testing through December 10. Fifty-six counties and 7 tribal nations will have regular testing sites. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin can get tested. Although you can register at the test site, you’re encouraged to register ahead of time at the COVID Connect web site. Each site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members and local site managers.

CLICK HERE for the list of testing sites by county

THURSDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 670 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Ashland - 350 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Barron – 1,586 cases (+92) (11 deaths) (+3)

Bayfield - 342 cases (+7) (3 deaths) (+1)

Brown – 17,257 cases (+291) (110 deaths) (+5)

Buffalo – 387 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 373 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 3,047 cases (+50) (18 deaths)

Chippewa – 2,434 cases (+174) (26 deaths)

Clark –1,155 cases (+48) (21 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 2,081 cases (+36) (7 deaths)

Crawford – 450 cases (+21) (1 death)

Dane – 17,295 cases (+332) (53 deaths) (+3)

Dodge – 5,325 cases (+194) (38 deaths) (+1)

Door - 1,057 cases (+21) (9 deaths)

Douglas - 947 cases (+14) (1 death)

Dunn – 1,439 cases (+53) (1 death)

Eau Claire – 4,556 cases (+240) (30 deaths) (+2)

Florence - 235 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 5,708 cases (+142) (25 deaths)

Forest - 546 cases (+14) (11 deaths)

Grant – 2,262 cases (+63) (41 deaths) (+1)

Green – 1,127 cases (+32) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 866 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Iowa - 683 cases (+44) (2 deaths)

Iron - 241 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Jackson - 746 cases (+26) (2 deaths)

Jefferson – 3,334 cases (+88) (24 deaths) (+3)

Juneau - 942 cases (+24) (5 deaths)

Kenosha – 6,078 cases (+86) (94 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,253 cases (+13) (11 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 5,035 cases (+125) (26 deaths)

Lafayette - 636 case (+14) (1 death)

Langlade - 1,143 cases (+12) (12 deaths)

Lincoln – 1,117 cases (+36) (14 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 3,292 cases (+42) (21 deaths) (+3)

Marathon - 6,105 cases (+173) (71 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 2,057 cases (+42) (19 deaths) (+1)

Marquette - 767 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Menominee - 377 cases (+18) (1 death)

Milwaukee – 46,805 (+899) (616 deaths) (+10)

Monroe - 1,421 cases (+48) (8 deaths)

Oconto – 2,400 cases (+23) (19 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 1,476 cases (+18) (18 deaths) (+4)

Outagamie – 10,476 cases (+169) (85 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 2,877 cases (+67) (26 deaths)

Pepin – 216 cases (+16)

Pierce – 963 cases (+48) (7 deaths)

Polk – 786 cases (+57) (3 deaths)

Portage – 3,281 cases (+73) (26 deaths) (+3)

Price - 450 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Racine – 8,979 cases (+243) (123 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 550 cases (+8) (10 deaths) (+1)

Rock – 6,091 cases (+114) (53 deaths) (+5)

Rusk - 325 cases (+22) (1 death)

Sauk – 2,227 cases (+68) (9 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 463 cases (+17) (4 deaths)

Shawano – 2,821 cases (+42) (38 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan - 5,757 cases (+77) (32 deaths)

St. Croix – 2,383 cases (+48) (14 deaths)

Taylor - 627 cases (+13) (9 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 1,277 cases (+41) (6 deaths)

Vernon - 607 cases (+24) (2 deaths)

Vilas - 744 cases (+22) (7 deaths)

Walworth - 3,830 cases (+113) (39 deaths)

Washburn – 304 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Washington – 5,456 cases (+173) (50 deaths)

Waukesha – 14,675 cases (+438) (139 deaths) (+4)

Waupaca – 2,779 cases (+53) (55 deaths)

Waushara – 1,426 cases (+41) (5 deaths)

Winnebago – 9,943 cases (+143) (77 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 2,208 cases (+20) (15 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 100 cases (1 death) (cases revised -2 by state)

Baraga - 142 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 134 cases

Delta – 1,451 cases (+84) (35 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson - 860 cases (+12) (22 deaths) (+2)

Gogebic - 365 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Houghton – 880 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Iron – 492 cases (+16) (24 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 23 cases (revised -1 by state) (1 death) (+1)

Luce – 96 cases (cases revised -15 by state)

Mackinac - 142 cases

Marquette - 1,270 cases (+116) (18 deaths)

Menominee - 791 cases (+33) (7 deaths)

Ontonagon – 162 cases (+16) (1 death)

Schoolcraft - 115 cases (+3)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows a record high number of new cases, with 5,771 people reported positive. Menominee County reports its first life lost to this virus, which means 71 of 72 #Wisconsin counties have reported deaths. Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/wSnnFeV40S — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 3, 2020

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

