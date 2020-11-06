Advertisement

Wisconsin officials offer water quality standards for PFAS

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials have put together groundwater quality standards for a dozen man-made chemicals known as PFAS.

The Department of Natural Resources asked the Department of Health Services last year to recommend limits on 40 substances as the starting point for an administrative rule establishing restrictions.

The DHS announced Friday that it has put together recommendations for 22 substances, including 12 PFAS chemicals and six pesticides.

CLICK HERE for the full list.

The agency didn’t recommend standards for 18 other substances due to limited information on them.

