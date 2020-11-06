Wharf breaks ground on bar and entertainment venue in Manitowoc
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wharf broke ground on its latest development: A nautical-themed outdoor bar and entertainment venue.
It will expand the shipping container structure, making it a year-round facility with a new building that includes a retractable roof. That roof will cover a 4,000 square foot open air patio.
The Wharf will also include a stage, a boardwalk and a riverside docking area. It will also feature a bar area, a food truck-style kitchen and green space.
Construction is expected to be finished by May.
