Advertisement

WATCH: Cuddly giant panda cub turns 11 weeks old, gets checkup

‘He barked at the sound of our laughter, then promptly fell asleep.’
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The baby giant panda at the National Zoo is 11 weeks old and is still scoring high on the cuteness scale.

When mom slipped out of their den this week, the zoo’s panda keepers grabbed the roly-poly bundle to see how he was doing.

The cub continues to grow.

It now weighs 8.4 pounds and measures 20.4 inches from the tip of his nose to the base of his tail, the zoo’s website said.

“Throughout the exam, our cub was mostly quiet and sleepy,” said Laurie Thompson, assistant curator of giant pandas. “As keeper Marty Dearie measured the cub, he lifted up his head. He barked at the sound of our laughter, then promptly fell asleep.”

The cub was born on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 5,900 new cases for a 2nd day
Dr. Rai on what’s causing critical hospital capacity level in Wisconsin
Suspect in Delafield police shooting in custody
How to track your voting history in Wisconsin
With counting winding down, Trump team pushes legal fights

Latest News

Eta back to sea as Central America tallies damages and dead
Packers’ Jordan Love, Krys Barnes added to COVID-19 reserve list
Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar facility complete in Manitowoc County
Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens