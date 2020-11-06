UW system schools offering free Covid rapid tests as there are concerns over accuracy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of thousands of rapid tests were sent by the federal government to Wisconsin as a way to control the spread of COVID-19.

Yet as Wisconsinites prepare to get tested, there are concerns about their accuracy.

On Friday morning, United States Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm will be in Oshkosh to discuss a mass testing initiative with the Abbott Binmax now tests.

“The US Department of Health is really trying to encourage those 30 and under to get tested because a lot of those community members may be asymptomatic, and that’s what’s probably causing a bit more of the spread in the community,” University of Wisconsin Green Bay Vice Chancellor Sheryl Van Gruensven said.

All University of Wisconsin system schools were sent these rapid tests, which will tell a person in about 15 minutes if they have Covid.

Starting on Monday, UW Green Bay will begin offering these tests for free for the next four to six weeks by signing up online. Here’s a link to schedule a test.

Van Gruensven said the university has ample parking available to accommodate as many people as possible as they await their results.

Other state health agencies are worried over the accuracy of these rapid tests among asymptomatic people.

For instance, the Louisiana Department of Health issued guidance last week that healthy people who haven’t been exposed to someone with Covid shouldn’t get a test.

“We think the key is that first initial test is one step in the process. The second step is that second PCR test so that test has a very high accuracy rate,” Van Gruensven said.

According to Wisconsin’s department of health, 71 out of the state’s 72 counties have reported at least one Covid-related death.

“Hospitals are at or near capacity and…there options are limited when it comes to the need for more beds and admissions,” Secretary Palm said.

As of Thursday morning, there are only 12 percent of hospital beds available in Wisconsin, which includes people hospitalized with other illnesses.

